FY2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Increased by Analyst

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.46.

Shares of ABX opened at C$28.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$51.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.30 and a 1 year high of C$30.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

