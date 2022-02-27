FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

NYSE:FF opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.07 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.73. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 239,714 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 114,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

About FutureFuel (Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.