Fundamental Research Raises Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Price Target to C$0.40

Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Fundamental Research from C$0.37 to C$0.40 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Aiming to Commence Production This Year” and dated January 16, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Shares of Sabre Gold Mines stock opened at C$0.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06. Sabre Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13. The stock has a market cap of C$41.14 million and a PE ratio of -5.91.

In other news, Director Claudio Ciavarella bought 3,966,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,067,453 shares in the company, valued at C$844,721.71.

