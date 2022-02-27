FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.120-$4.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.41 billion-$22.41 billion.

OTCMKTS FUJIY traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $63.96. 38,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,030. FUJIFILM has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.14.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

