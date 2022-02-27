fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FUBO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research cut fuboTV from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.22.

NYSE FUBO opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. fuboTV has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,692 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 121.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 772.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after buying an additional 1,122,778 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after buying an additional 899,501 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at $26,797,000. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

