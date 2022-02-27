frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Trading Down 14.3% After Earnings Miss

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) dropped 14.3% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.58. Approximately 11,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 567,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2,542.10%. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in frontdoor by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in frontdoor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.83.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

