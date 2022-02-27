Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €58.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FME. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.51 ($75.58).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €57.80 ($65.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion and a PE ratio of 18.45. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 12 month high of €71.14 ($80.84). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.