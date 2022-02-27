Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Marcus in the third quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 334.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Marcus by 99,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus in the third quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of MCS opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $568.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

