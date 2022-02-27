Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRC. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $625,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 296,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

