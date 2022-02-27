Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $245,000 Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after acquiring an additional 469,005 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,149 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 344,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,585,000 after acquiring an additional 343,167 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 306,453 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLL shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

WLL opened at $69.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.63. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

