Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLQM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLQM opened at $43.90 on Friday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88.

