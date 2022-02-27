Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI opened at $27.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

