Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 74.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,443,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 78.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 195,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 85,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

