Frank D. Lee Sells 17,981 Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stock

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $175,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.02. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 21.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 302,780 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

