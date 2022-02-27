Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $170.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNV shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE FNV opened at $147.13 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.85 and its 200 day moving average is $138.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,287,304,000 after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,740,000 after acquiring an additional 64,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.