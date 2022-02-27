Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.58 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.35. The stock had a trading volume of 439,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,276. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $110.64 and a 1 year high of $190.29.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Fox Factory by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.