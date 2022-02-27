Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,457 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.26% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

FCPT opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.333 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

