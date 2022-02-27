Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) to report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forte Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 193,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

