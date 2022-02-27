Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Shares Up 1.7%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.60. 202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares during the quarter. Formidable ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 95.34% of Formidable ETF worth $23,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

