Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.

FMX opened at $79.93 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $9,145,000. 20.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

