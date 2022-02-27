Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FMX opened at $79.93 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.