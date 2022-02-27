FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by 58.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

FNCB opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. FNCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $189.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.41.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 333.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in FNCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

