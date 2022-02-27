Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLR. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

FLR opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,366,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,396,000 after purchasing an additional 325,158 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Fluor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,032,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,338,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

