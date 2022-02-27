Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLR. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.
FLR opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,366,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,396,000 after purchasing an additional 325,158 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Fluor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,032,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,338,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
