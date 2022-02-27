Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.
Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $29.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,271,000 after purchasing an additional 107,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,194,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,124 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after purchasing an additional 368,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
