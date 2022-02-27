Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $29.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,271,000 after purchasing an additional 107,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,194,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,124 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after purchasing an additional 368,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.