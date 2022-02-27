Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

