Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.Floor & Decor also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-3.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.62.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.84. 2,073,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,821. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after buying an additional 333,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,564 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

