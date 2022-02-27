Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.76% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.62.

Shares of FND opened at $98.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $2,060,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 581,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,449,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

