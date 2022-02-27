Flixxo Achieves Market Capitalization of $937,304.18 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Flixxo has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Flixxo has a market cap of $937,304.18 and approximately $115.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Flixxo Profile

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

