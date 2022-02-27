Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Flight Centre Travel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGETF opened at $10.90 on Friday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

