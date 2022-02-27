FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 98.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

NYSE:FLNG opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.34. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 65,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

