Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Cut by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,031 shares of company stock worth $16,195,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.74. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

