Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

