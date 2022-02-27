First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will post sales of $162.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.40 million and the lowest is $158.87 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $601.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $597.44 million to $610.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $679.66 million, with estimates ranging from $673.02 million to $684.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Watch Restaurant Group.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWRG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,648. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.