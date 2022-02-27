First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.76% of First Trust Water ETF worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth $117,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth $160,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $81.41 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.62.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

