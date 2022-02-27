First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $21.50 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,668,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after buying an additional 73,708 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

