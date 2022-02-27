First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $21.50 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
