First Solar (FSLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.61. First Solar has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First Solar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,073 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in First Solar by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,132 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,993 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

