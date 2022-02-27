First National Financial (FN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$44.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a current ratio of 12.87 and a quick ratio of 12.55. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$39.19 and a 1-year high of C$53.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$48.64.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 12,744 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

