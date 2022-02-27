First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 42 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $522.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $546.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $609.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $460.36 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

