First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 3,713 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of MRC Global worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of MRC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $823.68 million, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 2.33.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.