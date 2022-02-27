First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 151 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $2,954,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $65,542,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total value of $5,325,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,864 shares of company stock valued at $78,398,007 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $375.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $432.54 and a 200 day moving average of $463.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.00.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

