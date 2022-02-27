First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 111 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $4,717,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $17,254,882,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $350.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $316.46 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

