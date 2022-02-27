First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 341 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 60.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $357.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.82. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

