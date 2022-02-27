First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 250 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Herc were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Herc by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $157.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.88 and a 200-day moving average of $159.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

