First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unified Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $2,676,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,249,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $357.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.82. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

