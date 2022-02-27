First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $284,000 Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.59 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,482 shares of company stock worth $1,144,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

