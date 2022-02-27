First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $265,000 Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 890.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 924.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Perficient by 9.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average is $119.53. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.