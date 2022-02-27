First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Herc were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Herc by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter valued at $1,287,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter valued at $11,264,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Herc in the third quarter valued at about $786,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Shares of HRI opened at $157.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.88 and its 200 day moving average is $159.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

