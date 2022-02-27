First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 59.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 407,189 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 97.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after acquiring an additional 302,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

PRU stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.26.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.22%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $334,495.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.