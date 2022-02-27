First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Shares Down 2.3%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$14.10 and last traded at C$14.21. 117,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 741,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. National Bankshares cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 80.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.91.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,008,700. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 12,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,055,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,833,505. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,821 shares of company stock valued at $271,880 and sold 1,091,600 shares valued at $14,470,718.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

