First Command Bank Purchases 6,696 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Command Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.3% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,254,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,803,989,000 after purchasing an additional 49,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $241.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.91. The stock has a market cap of $603.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.