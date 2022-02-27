First Command Bank Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,075.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,155.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,320.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

